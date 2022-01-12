Mumbai: Recalling India’ incredible Test triumph in Australia last year despite being ravaged by injuries, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said the performance ranks among the team’s “greatest wins” of all time and can be considered a “golden chapter” in the country’s cricket history.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Bumrah Removes Elgar After Kohli Shines For India

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated Australia 2-1 in a closely-fought four Test rubber winning in Melbourne and then breaching fortress Gabba in Brisbane last year after Australia had outplayed the visitors in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide.

Heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had helped secure a draw for the visitors in the Sydney Test.

“India’s win in Australia early last year will go down as one of the greatest wins in Indian cricket history,” Gavaskar said.

“To pick themselves up after the dismissal with their lowest ever test score of 36 and then to beat a rampant home team is a tribute to the determination shown by the players and the leadership roles played by the captain, coach Ravi Shastri and his support group

“I was privileged to be there and see a golden chapter being written in the history of Indian cricket,” added the 72-year-old former right-handed opener.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of India’s win, ‘Sony Sports Network’ has produced a special docu-series titled “DOWN UNDERDOGS – INDIA’S GREATEST COMEBACK” that will premiere on January 14 and Gavaskar gave his comments to the channel.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 ODI World Cup win, said India deserved all the credit for fighting it out after the morale-shattering opening loss.

“India picked an attack that worked,” said Clarke.

“Different bowlers – not everyone bowls the same, different tactics, different skills, different weapons, so the credit goes to India for their execution but also Australia might have taken for granted their success in the first test,” added the former right-handed batter.