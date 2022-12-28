Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Massive Future For This Indian Batter, Says ‘May Get ODI Triple Hundred’

Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian after Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to hit a double century in ODIs.

Sunil Gavaskar is a former India captain. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar picked Ishan Kishan as his standout player in 2022 and stated the wicketkeeper-batter has the calibre of hitting a triple century in ODIs. Kishan came in spotlight after his smashed a record-break double ton against Bangladesh in ODIs earlier this month.

Mumbai Indians star Kishan took everyone by surprise when he hit 210 in the third ODI against Bangladesh which India won by 188 runs. With the knock, the Jharkhand boy became the fastest and youngest batter to get a double ton in ODIs, reaching the milestone in 133 balls.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

“He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs. It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned.

“He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square-cut… is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on the side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement at such a young age. So, I think the sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” he added.

The southpaw is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and has been named in the India squad for both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka at home in January. With Rishabh Pant not selected, Kishan is likeky to fill the place for team’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the series.

Although India ended the year with a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue had an underwhelming year overall. The Rohit Sharma and Co crashed out of the Asia Cup before making into knockouts and were ousted by England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semis.