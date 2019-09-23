The match-fixing menace has returned once again to stain the holy fabric of Indian cricket which has somehow stayed away from the mess in the past decade. Expressing his opinion about the ever-growing issue, legendary Test batsman Sunil Gavaskar has ruled out the chances of making cricket 100 per cent fixing-free. Famed Indian T20 leagues like – Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) have been in the news for all the wrong reasons as fixing and betting claims have once again surfaced in the media.

Gavaskar feels it is difficult to completely get rid of match-fixing in cricket as there will always be an odd person swayed by greed, which cannot be cured. His comments came in the wake of accusations that players and officials of the TNPL have been involved in match-fixing. An investigation is currently underway in the matter.

“Greed is a thing which no amount of education, guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

Gavaskar reportedly made this comments at an event in Bengaluru. “The best of societies, the most developed of societies still have criminals. In cricket also you will always have the odd person who will be swayed by greed. (It) could be some other reason that might force him to do something. That’s something I don’t think you can totally control,” he added.

The batting legend, however, asserted that it is no longer possible for the wrongdoers to get away with it.

“I would imagine sometimes the circumstances make a player think ‘I can get away with it’. But you can’t getaway. Because it is so covered by television, every little aspect… you will be exposed as having done something wrong,” he said.

Despite all the discrepancies and controversies around the domestic tournaments, the 70-year-old backed these leagues, saying they do throw up fresh talent which bolsters Indian cricket. “For example, the Karnataka Premier League, the number of people who have come from the interiors which otherwise even the best of Karnataka scouts couldn’t have been able to see,” he pointed out.

“Same with TNPL and all the other leagues that are happening (in India). I think these leagues are very, very good. It is giving more talent to India cricket, talent which would have otherwise gone untapped,” he added.