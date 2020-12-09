Citing the example of England’s white-ball analyst, Nathan Leamon, giving signals to the team during the third ODI against South Africa, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on the use of placards to guide players during matches. Raising questions to the ICC, Gavaskar said that a similar incident took place during the Pakistan Super League, and there as well, it was a team analyst. Also Read - Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: Full Squads, Schedule, TV Telecast, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

"I would like to know if the match referee had confirmed this with the ICC? Did they ask ICC? Has the cricket committee of the ICC sanctioned this, we don't know this yet. This is happening for the first time. We were told that this type of strategy was also used during Pakistan Super League and maybe this was the same person who adapted this technique who was an analyst there. But I don't believe this should be happening in cricket. The second thing that is worrisome is during the situation of a DRS, would there be a code there as well to help with the decision of taking the DRS?" Gavaskar asked while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gavaskar also said that "Ideally, as a captain, I would not like this thing to happen. If I was the captain, I would say, look if you want to send a message about any field placing or a bowling change, then send the 12th man across with a bottle of water or anything….a way you can pass the message or the 12th man or the coach can pass the message to the boundary fielder."

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also echoed the sentiments and said a team does not require a captain if this forms a part of the rule.