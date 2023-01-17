Home

Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Absence In T20I Cricket

New Delhi: Indian regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s continuous absence from the T20I squad has left fans and cricketing experts questioning their future in the format.

Since the T20 World Cup 2023, both Kohli and Rohit missed all of the T20I series India Played. Amid BCCI’s continued silence over the matter, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on the future of the two batting stalwarts in T20I cricket.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar opined that the new selection committee wants to give more opportunities to the new players and hence have rested Kohli and Rohit who also need this period away from the game to freshen up for the Australia series which begins from February 9 onwards.

“The way I see it is that, the next T20 World Cup is in 2024, next year, and the new selection committee that has come wants to give more opportunities to the younger players. That doesn’t mean that Kohli and Rohit won’t be considered anymore. And if they have an impressive form throughout 2023 then they have to be in the team. The other factor is with the Australia series starting, the selectors might have wanted to rest them for the big contest so that they can make a fresh start against the Aussies and that will benefit India,” he said.