New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on reports where senior players like Virat Kohli seeking rest from upcoming series against West Indies. Gavaskar also asked BCCI to intervene and handle players who are asking for rest before crucial series adding that they can play Indian Premier League (IPL) non-stop for 2 months.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

“I don’t agree with this. You won’t take rest during the IPL and then you will take rest from playing for India. I don’t agree with this logic. You have to play for India… don’t talk about rest or whatever. T20I is a matter of 20 overs and it doesn’t take a toll on your body,” said Gavaskar. Also Read - Virat Kohli Set to Miss 1st ODI Against England Due to Groin Injury- Report

“In Test cricket, your body and mind does take a beating, but T20 matches, it’s a matter of 20 overs of batting and 20 overs of fielding, so there is no problem with that. The Indian cricket board should revisit its policy on acceding to the players’ demand for rest,” opined Gavaskar. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Eyes T20 World Cup Glory, Says Will Not Sit on Our Laurels

“Every A-grade or A+ grade players gets a huge retainer fees from the BCCI. Apart from the contract, players get huge payments for playing matches. Tell me, which company or corporate will pay their chief executives, directors or managing directors for such extended time offs. Is there any company which gives such high salaries for not working?” questioned Gavaskar.

Gavaskar felt if Indian cricket has to become more professional, it will have to draw a line somewhere.

“If Indian cricket has to become professional then they have to draw a line; that is if you want rest, then your guarantees will have to be reduced.

“How can they say they won’t play for the Indian cricket team? By sitting at home you won’t be able to score runs or take wickets, so better to go out and scroe some runs and take wickets,” Gavaskar opined.

Inputs from IANS

.