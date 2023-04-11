Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Mumbai Indians’ Problems In IPL 2023

Home

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the IPL here on Tuesday.

New Delhi: India legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar revealed the reason behind Mumbai Indians’ winless streak in Indian Premier League 2023. Five-time champion Mumbai Indian is struggling in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league as the Rohit Sharma-led franchise is unable to register a single win in the tournament.

Former India cricketer Gavaskar reckoned that the major reason for Mumbai Indians’ struggle is that players are failing to string crucial partnerships.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of TATA IPL, Sunil Gavaskar said, “MI’s biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big. MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed.”

It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

Delhi’s top-order was ‘Boulted’ in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw’s ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion — pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that.

Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla. Delhi’s pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai. A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against Rajasthan Royals. In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive. Squads: Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

