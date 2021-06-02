Indian great Sunil Gavaskar was known for his solid game. Gavaskar savoured great success as a Test opener and became the first man to score 10,000 runs in the format. But the game a changed a lot since Gavaskar retired back in 1987 and now we have three forms of the game. Also Read - WTC Final - We Will Adapt Quickly And Perform Like we Did in Australia - Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, it has been noticed that the former players of the 70s and 80s are not big fans of T20 cricket. Former West Indies legendary fast bowler Michael Holding is a big critic of the shortest format of the game. However, Gavaskar stated that he loves the T20 format as it produces a result within three hours and is full of entertainment.

"I know a lot of who played around my time, they're not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for a simple reason that you know it's a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much of action," said Gavaskar on The Analyst Inside podcast.

“When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,” explained the 71-year-old.

On the other hand, Gavaskar added he would like to bat like former South African talisman batsman AB de Villiers. AB is well known for his batting pyrotechnics and he is regarded as one of the best batsmen of modern-day cricket.

“AB de Villiers, bat-like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat,” Gavaskar added further.