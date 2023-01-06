Sunil Gavaskar Slams Arshdeep Singh For Bowling Consecutive No-Balls, Says It is Always in Your Control

India went onto lose the match by 16 runs and the young pacer conceded 37 runs in just 2 overs he bowled.

(Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Arshdeep Singh reached new lows in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday as the left-arm pacer bowled a total of 5 consecutive no-balls.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that as a professional one shouldn’t bowl no-balls. Bowling a no-ball is always in grasp of the bowler.

“As a professional, you can’t be doing this. We often hear that today’s players say, things aren’t in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” said Gavaskar when he was on his commentary duty for broadcasters Star Sports.

Captain Hardik Pandya has termed no-balls as a ‘crime’ in any format and one shouldn’t move away from the basics.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” Pandya said after the match ended.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik came out in support of Arshdeep on Twitter. “You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh, just lack of match practice. It’s never easy,” he said in a tweet.

India play their final T20I on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot before they move towards the 3-match ODI series, which starts from Tuesday, 10th January.