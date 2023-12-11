Home

Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on the Proteas cricket board for not covering the entire cricket field when rain greeted the venue prior to the traditional coin toss.

Ind vs SA, Durban, 1st T20I

Durban: It was disappointing to see the opening game of the South Africa tour get called off due to incessant rain on Sunday in Durban. With the T20 World Cup coming up in a few months time, it is not good for anybody – neither the players, nor the fans. After the washout, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Cricket South Africa.

He launched a scathing attack on the Proteas cricket board for not covering the entire cricket field when rain greeted the venue prior to the traditional coin toss.

“If the ground remains uncovered and the rain stops, you know it doesn’t start for another one hour. Suddenly it rains again. So there’s no play whatsoever. Everybody (cricket boards) is getting a lot of money. Let’s make no mistake. All the cricket boards have got plenty of money. If they say they don’t, they are lying. They might not have as much money as the BCCI. Fair enough. But every board has got money to buy these covers to cover the entire ground,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“So many World Cup matches in England did not take place because the ground was not covered. The rain had stopped, but the rest of the ground was, you know, wet. So a lot of teams lost points. South Africa, I remember that they wanted to play against some team and the match didn’t take place or something had happened, mainly because the outfield was wet,” Gavaskar continued.

The second T20I takes place at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

