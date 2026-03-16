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Star India cricketer SLAMS Kavya Marans SRH, says franchise funding Pakistan players is like contributing money towards death of Indians

Star India cricketer SLAMS Kavya Maran’s SRH, says franchise funding Pakistan players is like contributing money towards ‘death of Indians’

Following the 2026 The Hundred auction, former India legendary cricketer slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad for signing Abrar Ahmed.

Former India legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad following their signing of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction 2026. The team’s sister franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, secured Ahmed for Rs 2.32 crore. The signing has attracted a lot of criticism of the Hyderabad franchise, which is owned by the Sun TV Network, with Kavya Maran, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, being the CEO.

Kavya Maran took full ownership of the Leeds-based Sunrisers Leeds Northern Superchargers. Prior to the inaugural auction of The Hundred, the British media reported that all four IPL-owned franchises have reportedly agreed to not recruit any Pakistani players, thus extending the ‘shadow ban.’

Gavaskar slams SRH, says Abrar Ahmed signing threatens Indian lives

Sunil Gavaskar argued that the criticism directed at the franchise and Kavya Maran is justified. 76-year-old warned that the payment made to Abrar Ahmed could indirectly support actions harming Indian soldiers and civilians.

Gavaskar further said that head coach Daniel Vettori may not fully understand the political sensitivities surrounding the situation.

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“The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL. Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons,” wrote Gavaskar on mid-day

“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that. Daniel Vettori, the coach of the team in The Hundred who hails from New Zealand, may not understand this simple dynamic, and so may have wanted some Pakistani players in his team, but surely the owner should have had an understanding of the situation and discouraged the purchase. Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?,” Gavaskar added

Gavaskar further warned SRH could face protest from fans

Gavaskar further warned that Sunrisers Hyderabad could face protests from fans during IPL 2026 if the decision isn’t reversed

“It won’t be a surprise that for every game that this team plays, whether at home or away there will be massive demonstrations by Indian fans protesting at this hard-to-believe buying. In fact, it won’t be a surprise that despite having some of the most attractive stroke makers in their team the crowds may stay away and show their disapproval of the decision.

“There’s still time to undo the wrong and hopefully wiser counsels will prevail,” said Gavaskar

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