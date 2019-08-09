Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said the rumoured rift between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is here to stay because the media wants it to. Though Kohli cleared off the air and said there is no issue between him and his limited-overs deputy, Gavaskar felt that the duo could shout from the top of the roof and still the world would turn a deaf ear and the stories about the rift would continue to do the rounds.

Writing in his column for a leading daily, the former Indian captain said, “Virat and Rohit can shout from the rooftops as much as they can but this story won’t end. Every time Rohit fails there will be those who will nod their heads knowingly and wink, hinting he deliberately got out. Nobody even gives a thought to the fact that if a player fails he is likely to be dropped and so he would be hurting his own chances of survival in the squad.”

Gavaskar went on to make a bold claim that this kind of stories is generally started by frustrated players in dressing rooms who fail to perform on the field. “Whoever starts such stories is definitely not a well-wisher of Indian cricket. More often than not it’s a frustrated player in the squad who gives wings to stories like this. His envy and jealousy harm the team. Then of course it suits some administrators to play their own game of politics,” he added.

He also criticized the role of the media in this entire fiasco and said that the issue would not have heated up to such extent had the media not chosen to air it. “For the media it’s manna from heaven and so while it can be suppressed when the cricket is on, the rest days between games is where the story gets fanned further. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are professionals and they will put their heads down and go out to win matches for India but the story won’t stop even 20 years later,” explained the man who scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket for the first time.

Before leaving for West Indies, Kohli, too, in his pre-departure conference condemned the actions of media for “disrespectfully bringing personal lives into the picture”. Satirically, he even asked the media persons to enter the dressing room and witness the environment there by themselves.

Despite Kohli’s clearance on the matter, it is true that the issue was initiated by an Indian player. It all started when the news surfaced about an atmosphere of mistrust between the players after a report stated that a senior player had his family stay with him without the permission of the coach and captain.