Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Rohit Sharma Over Team Unity Ahead of Ind-WI 1st Test

Gavaskar suggested that players should sit with each other after the day's play and bond.

Gavaskar has expressed his displeasure at Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. He has claimed that lack of team bonding is crucial for team not performing well. (Image: PTI)

Dominica: A couple of days ahead of the much-awaited India versus West Indies Test at Dominica, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has slammed captain Rohit Sharma over his inability to keep the team united. Gavaskar suggested that players should sit with each other after the day’s play and bond. As per Gavaskar, it is sad that it does not happen.

“It’s a sad thing because you should be able to get together after play ends and maybe not talk about the game but talk about music, maybe talk about the films you like, maybe talk about your interest in space. But if that is not what is happening, that is disappointing. Having said that, the new thing that started 20 years back or longer is that every player gets a single room. That too can be a factor …” Sunil Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

“I expected more from him (Rohit). In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing,” added Gavaskar.

Rohit has not been in good form with the bat lately and has faced criticism for it. He would be hoping to get among the runs against Windies. He would not be part of the T20Is that follow after the Tests and the ODIs.

