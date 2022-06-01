Mumbai: Now that the IPL is over, the focus would switch to international cricket and with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year – the final preparations for teams would begin. With India having problems with the middle-order in the past, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a middle order which he reckons is ‘explosive’.Also Read - Sai Kishore Points Similarity Between GT Captain Hardik Pandya And MS Dhoni

Given Hardik Pandya’s good run of form, Gavaskar reckons the GT captain and Rishabh Pant should bat at No 5 and 6. Also Read - No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja; Aakash Chopra Picks India's World Cup Squad Based on IPL 2022 Show

“I think he’ll probably be slotted at five or six. Just imagine, if India has a Hardik Pandya and a Rishabh Pant at five or six. They can probably swap around a little bit — that is going to be some explosive combination from the 14th to the 20th over,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports. Also Read - IND vs SA: Indian Team To Assemble In Delhi On June 5, South Africa Squad Arrives on June 2

“In six overs, you can probably expect even maybe 100-120 runs. They are capable of doing that. So, that’s going to be an exciting aspect. That’s something I’m really looking forward to — Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya batting at five or six,” he added.

It was a season to remember for Hardik. He contributed with the bat and the ball. During his IPL 2022 campaign, Hardik amassed 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 131.27. He also picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.28.

In the final, Hardik was awarded the man of the match as well for picking up three wickets against Rajasthan and scoring 35 off 33 balls.