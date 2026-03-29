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Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to take strict action against THIS star, his name is...

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to take strict action against THIS star, his name is…

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to take strict action against a star player. Take a look and read the full story.

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to take strict action against a star player

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been kicked-off. In the first match of the tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Ben Duckett pulls his name out of IPL 2026

However, ahead of the tournament, star England player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ben Duckett, decided to pull his name out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and was expected to open for the franchise.

Sunil Gavaskar criticices Ben Duckett

The reason behind his exclusion from the tournament was that he decided to focus on playing for England. However, former Indian captain and legendary player Sunil Gavaskar slammed Ben Duckett for withdrawing his name at the last moment.

“It is a tough one. Clearly, Ben Duckett had a very good Ashes series, and if he had not been bought for the amount he was at The Hundred auction, maybe things would have been different. One can understand that, having been bought at a very good price in The Hundred, he was probably quite happy to miss this and say he wants to focus on his England Test career,” Gavaskar said.

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Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to take strict action

“But yes, what should be done is something for the BCCI to think about as well, because a two-year ban is obviously not working. You have to look at something that will have an impact. As long as it’s not having an impact on the player and his chances of coming back to the IPL, it won’t work,” he added.

Ben Duckett prioritises England over IPL opportunity

Ben Duckett opened up on his withdrawal from IPL 2026, “This is not why I’ve done it but pulling out of the IPL, turning down a good chunk of money and missing the opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the world to be here playing for Notts is a step in the right direction to show how much playing cricket for England means to me personally.”

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