Sunil Gavaskar Wants Suspension of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Following Breach of IPL Code of Conduct – Check DEETS

Claiming that what had happened is not called for, Gavaskar suggested it is best to suspend Kohli and Gambhir for a few games. 

Published: May 3, 2023 8:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar finally broke his silence on the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir brawl that dominated proceedings at the Ekana stadium on Monday when the Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants. Claiming that what had happened is not called for, Gavaskar suggested it is best to suspend Kohli and Gambhir for a few games.

“Well, I saw the visuals only a while ago, I did not see the match live yesterday. These things never look good. What is a 100 per cent match fee? What exactly is a 100 per cent match fee? If it is Kohli, who is on maybe 17 crore for RCB, which means 17 crore for a possible 16 matches, including the semi-finals, and finals. So you are talking about a crore of rupees. Is he going to be fined 1 crore and more? Well, that’s a very, very stiff fine,” Gavaskar said in a conversation on Star Sports.

Published Date: May 3, 2023 8:30 AM IST

