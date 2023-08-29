Home

Sunil Gavaskar Warns Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Of Sri Lanka Threat In Asia Cup

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of Asia Cup and Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to not take them lightly.

Sunil Gavaskar (Image Source: X)

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. India had a poor outing in the previous edition of the Asia Cup where they failed to reach the final. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be determined to have a successful run in the tournament and bag their eighth Asia Cup title this year. However, India are expected to face a lot of resistance from Pakistan, who recently thrashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series.

A lot of gurus have backed India and Pakistan to play the Asia Cup 2023 final, however, veteran India player Sunil Gavaskar feels that Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma should not count out Sri Lanka as they are very capable of defending their title.

“In the Asia Cup, we are talking about India-Pakistan rivalry… But don’t forget Sri Lanka are also there, and they have been winning the Asia Cup. The rivalry between these three countries is always something special,” the ex-India batter told reporters in Mumbai after he was revealed as the principal advisor of the Midwicket Stories.

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup last year but the tournament was played in a T20 format. The challenge will be stiffer in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are yet to announce the squad for the Asia Cup. As per a report in Cricinfo, the team has been hit by COVID-19 as Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis have tested positive, resulting in the delay in squad announcement.

The Asia Cup gets underway on August 30 with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Lahore. Notably, India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for Super 4s.

