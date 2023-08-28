Home

CPL Red Card: Narine left the ground for the last over. The Knights were left with 10 men for the final over after Narine was asked to leave the field.

Antigua: Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine entered the history books on Sunday during their Carribbean Premier League game against the Patriots’. Narine who was the star of the show with the ball picking up three wickets in his full quota of overs, became the first recipient of the red card in cricket. A rule that has been incoporated in CPL this season. The red card rule has been brought to curb the slow-overs rate issue. Teams are supposed to complete their quota of overs in 85 minutes. And because that was breached, Narine left the ground for the last over. The Knights were left with 10 men for the final over after Narine was asked to leave the field. Kieron Pollard, who is the captain of the Knight Riders, had to station six fielders inside the circle for the final over.

Sunil Narine sent off today from the ground by showing red card by the umpire. What an incident in cricket. #sunilnarine #CPL23 #CPL2023 pic.twitter.com/H36udH9zaX — Tasnim Mahmood Sajid 🇧🇩 (@MahmoodTasnim) August 28, 2023

