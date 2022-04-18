Virender Sehwag Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Best Player Of Spin in IPL: West Indies spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders’ veteran spinner Sunil Narine picked Virender Sehwag ahead of Sachin Tendulkar as the best player of spin he had played against in the Indian Premier League.Also Read - IPL 2022: GT Stand-In Skipper Rashid Khan Reaction After Victory Against CSK Goes Viral | See Tweet and Post

"I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did," said Narine when asked about who he thought played him best.

The 33-year-old West Indian is possibly one of the best spinners to have ever played in the IPL and his mystery balls have kept many a batter guessing over the years. Trying to keep things as simple as possible has always worked for Narine.

“It’s basically if I bowl a bad ball and get hit for a six, obviously I have to bowl a better ball. If I bowl a good ball and the batter hits it for a six, I don’t try to read too much into it. I try to bowl may be the same ball because batters don’t quite the same shot consistently, they try something else. I try to keep it as simple as possible,” said the KKR spinner who will be playing his 150th game for the franchise on Monday.

Tendulkar once reportedly asked the broadcasters of the 2012 Champions League T20 tournament to provide him with the footage of his bowling. Acknowledging the reports, Narine said it felt really good knowing one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game wants to focus on him.

“It gives you a good feeling knowing that one of the greatest batters to ever play the game wants to focus on you but it shows that he is dedicated and he wants to be on the top of his game and doesn’t want to be surprised when the game comes. I think for any player or youngster coming up, always strive to be the best and work on the fine details,” added the 33-year-old West Indian.

Talking about his 10-year long association with KKR, the mystery spinner said that he is hopeful of ending his IPL career with KKR only and that would be a great achievement.

“Yeah I have always told Venky (Mysore, KKR CEO) that hopefully I don’t play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR so hopefully I start and finish here. I think it’s a great achievement. You don’t see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully I can continue to be with them in the future.”