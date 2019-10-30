Bollywood star Sunny Leone was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Delhi Bulls, the new team part of the T10 League Abu Dhabi, starting November 14. In a event in Dubai, the team, earlier playing under the name Bengal Tigers, also unveiled the team jersey.

The team is captained by ICC World Cup 2019 winning captain Eoin Morgan and boasts of T20 heavyweights like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nabi. Also part of the team are former India international Zaheer Khan, current Pakistan young pase sensation Mohammad Hasnain.

Speaking on the occasion Brand ambassador Leone said: “”It gives me a great pleasure to be associated with a team full of passion and pride. I personally loved the colour of the jersey and wish my team Delhi Bulls good luck for the game. #SaadiDilliSaadiTeam.”

During the unveiling, Mr. Rizwan Sajan Founder and Chairman Danube Group also the co-owner of Delhi Bulls said:” I am thrilled to launch our rebranded team its Jersey and the team anthem. We have a new name with same old passion and commitment. Additionally, I welcome thebold and beautifulSunny Leoneas the brand ambassador for our Delhi Bulls. I think she will bring in in class, glamour and huge fan following. Honestly, she is one of my favourite because of her never say never attitude which definitely resonates to our team ethos. The Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is our vice-captain as he is very calm and composed it will definitely help the team during the high pressure tournament. My best wishes to the team!”