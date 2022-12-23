live

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad List, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid

With Williamson and Pooran gone, SRH have stepped up really well to bring in the best lot of players for the upcoming season. 

Published: December 23, 2022 9:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

SRH, SRH full squad, Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad, SRH complete squad, SRH remaining purse, SRH updates, SRH team news, SRH news live, SRH live updates, SRH auction 2023, IPL 2023 Auction, IPL 2023 Auction news, IPL 2023 Auction live updates, IPL 2023 Auction live streaming, IPL 2023 Auction players sold, IPL 2023 Auction players unsold, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 full squads, IPL 2023 news, Indian Premier League 2023 Auction, Cricket News
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad List, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad had one hell of an auction on Friday as they have been the best side with kind of buys they have made. The Orange Army has brought in the likes of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Henrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid as their top buys. With Williamson and Pooran gone, they have stepped up really well to bring in the best lot of players for the upcoming season.

Also Read:

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Remaining Purse: INR 6.55 crore.

Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Current Squad:  Glenn Phillips (NZ), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik. Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Players Bought: Harry Brook (13.25 cr), Mayank Agarwal (8.25 cr), Heinrich Klaasen (5.25 cr), Adil Rashid (2 cr), Mayank Markande (50 lakhs), Vivrant Sharma (2.5 cr), Samarth Vyas (20 lakhs), Sanvir Singh (20 lakhs), Upendra Singh Yadav (25 lakhs), Mayank Dagar (1.80 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 lakhs), Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 lakhs), Akeal Hosein (1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (20 lakhs).

Live Updates

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Akeal Hossein for 1 cr and Anmolpreet SIngh fro 20 lakhs.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD!! Nitish Kumar Reddy goes to SRH for 20 lakhs.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Mayank Dagar goes to SRH for 1.80 crore.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH are going after Mayank Dagar. He starts at 20 lakhs.

  • 5:45 PM IST

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: SRH lap up Upendra Singh Yadav for 25 lakhs.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: SRH have now 10 cr in their kitty left.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: SOLD! Sanvir SIngh to SRH for 20 lakhs!

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: SOLD! SRH lap up Vivrant Sharma for 2.5 cr. Samarth Vyas also for 20 lakhs.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH are going after uncapped player Vivrant Sharma. The bid has crossed over 2 cr.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 23, 2022 9:41 PM IST