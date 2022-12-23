live

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad List, IPL 2023 Auction: SRH Rope in Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid

With Williamson and Pooran gone, SRH have stepped up really well to bring in the best lot of players for the upcoming season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad had one hell of an auction on Friday as they have been the best side with kind of buys they have made. The Orange Army has brought in the likes of Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Henrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid as their top buys. With Williamson and Pooran gone, they have stepped up really well to bring in the best lot of players for the upcoming season.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Remaining Purse: INR 6.55 crore.

Released Players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Current Squad: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik. Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Players Bought: Harry Brook (13.25 cr), Mayank Agarwal (8.25 cr), Heinrich Klaasen (5.25 cr), Adil Rashid (2 cr), Mayank Markande (50 lakhs), Vivrant Sharma (2.5 cr), Samarth Vyas (20 lakhs), Sanvir Singh (20 lakhs), Upendra Singh Yadav (25 lakhs), Mayank Dagar (1.80 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 lakhs), Nitish Kumar Reddy (20 lakhs), Akeal Hosein (1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (20 lakhs).

