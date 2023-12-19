Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo

Top Recommended Stories

Published: December 19, 2023 4:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have blocked Australia batter David Warner from Instagram and Twitter. The Delhi Capitals opener took his Instagram to reveal that his previous franchise blocked him from social media platforms.

SRH won their maiden IPL title under David Warner’s captaincy but his journey with the franchise came to an end after the 2021 season. Warner took his Instagram to share the story that his previous franchise have blocked him, here is the viral picture:

