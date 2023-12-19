By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo
New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have blocked Australia batter David Warner from Instagram and Twitter. The Delhi Capitals opener took his Instagram to reveal that his previous franchise blocked him from social media platforms.
Trending Now
SRH won their maiden IPL title under David Warner’s captaincy but his journey with the franchise came to an end after the 2021 season. Warner took his Instagram to share the story that his previous franchise have blocked him, here is the viral picture:
You may like to read
SRH have blocked David Warner from Twitter/X and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZH3NSQ3yzV
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.