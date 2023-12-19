Home

Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad Block David Warner From Instagram And Twitter | Check Viral Photo

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have blocked Australia batter David Warner from Instagram and Twitter. The Delhi Capitals opener took his Instagram to reveal that his previous franchise blocked him from social media platforms.

Trending Now

SRH won their maiden IPL title under David Warner’s captaincy but his journey with the franchise came to an end after the 2021 season. Warner took his Instagram to share the story that his previous franchise have blocked him, here is the viral picture:

You may like to read

SRH have blocked David Warner from Twitter/X and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZH3NSQ3yzV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.