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Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2026 schedule: SRH Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2026 schedule: SRH Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

SRH IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Full schedule (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to start IPL 2026 without their skipper and best bowler Pat Cummins in the first half of the tournament. The team is likely to play seven matches at home at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and their away matches will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Ishan Kishan, who will lead the side in Cummins absence, will kick off the campaign on March 28 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Interestingly, SRH’s will also face RCB in their final league stage match – the same opponent on May 22, setting up a full-circle finish to their league-stage journey.

Here is full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026…

Date Day Time Opponent Venue 28-Mar-26 Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 02-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 05-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 11-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 13-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 18-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 21-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 25-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 29-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai 03-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 06-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Hyderabad 12-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 18-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 22-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 full squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne

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