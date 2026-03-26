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Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2026 schedule: SRH Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings
SRH IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to start IPL 2026 without their skipper and best bowler Pat Cummins in the first half of the tournament. The team is likely to play seven matches at home at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and their away matches will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
Ishan Kishan, who will lead the side in Cummins absence, will kick off the campaign on March 28 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Interestingly, SRH’s will also face RCB in their final league stage match – the same opponent on May 22, setting up a full-circle finish to their league-stage journey.
Here is full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026…
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|28-Mar-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|02-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|05-Apr-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|11-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|13-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|18-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|21-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|25-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|29-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|03-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|06-May-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|12-May-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|18-May-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|22-May-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 full squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne
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