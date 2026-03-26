  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2026 schedule: SRH Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full IPL 2026 schedule: SRH Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

SRH IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad

Published date india.com Published: March 26, 2026 9:04 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026, IPL Schedule, IPL Full Schedule 2026, IPL Match Schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures, SRH Schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad Upcoming match, Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad team, Sunrisers Hyderabad players, Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, SRH IPL Time Table, IPL SRH schedule, SRH IPL Match Dates, Indian Premier League, IPL news
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Full schedule (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to start IPL 2026 without their skipper and best bowler Pat Cummins in the first half of the tournament. The team is likely to play seven matches at home at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and their away matches will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Ishan Kishan, who will lead the side in Cummins absence, will kick off the campaign on March 28 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Interestingly, SRH’s will also face RCB in their final league stage match – the same opponent on May 22, setting up a full-circle finish to their league-stage journey.

Here is full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026…

Date Day Time Opponent Venue
28-Mar-26 Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
02-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
05-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad
11-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
13-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad
18-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad
21-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Hyderabad
25-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur
29-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai
03-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad
06-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Hyderabad
12-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
18-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai
22-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 full squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.