Home

Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Schedule: SRH Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Schedule: SRH Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return to winning ways in IPL 2026 boosted by the form of star players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Schedule: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return to the Playoffs and possible enter the final once again as the IPL 2026 season gets underway on March 28. After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024, a lot of expected from SRH and their explosive firepower with players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in their line-up and led by Australian talismanic skipper Pat Cummins.

SRH will be playing in the opening match of the IPL 2026 season, even though they are not the finalists from last year. They will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28 from 7pm IST onwards.

However, the matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches.

SRH flattered to deceive as they failed to reach the Playoffs in IPL 2025 and finished in a disappointing No. 6 position on the Points Table. However, Kavya Maran will be pleased by the form of her star players Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek and Ishan have become the world No. 1 and 2 batters in the latest ICC T20I rankings announced on Wednesday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The likes of Travis Head and Cummins will be rearing to go in the IPL 2026 after Australia’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup this year. But will Cummins yet to fully recover from injury, SRH could have a new skipper for the start of the tournament and it may well be Head as a stop-gap arrangement.

They have added more firepower to their line-up with the addition of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction last year. Their bowling will also be bolstered by the addition of Mohammad Shami, who was traded from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Their young batter Ravichandran Smaran was in terrific form in the Ranji Trophy season as well finishing as one of the leading run-scorer with over 900 runs to his name.

Here is the IPL 2026 schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad…

Opponents Date Time Venue Royal Challengers Bengaluru 29.3.2026 7pm M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders 02.04.2026 7pm Eden Gardens, Kolkata Lucknow Super Giants 05.04.2026 330pm Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Punjab Kings 11.04.2026 330pm PCA Stadium, Mullanpur

(More to come)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.