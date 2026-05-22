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Sunrisers Hyderabad need something EXTRAORDINARY to move ahead of GT into 2nd place, says star India cricketer

Sunrisers Hyderabad need something EXTRAORDINARY to move ahead of GT into 2nd place, says star India cricketer

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a top of table clash in IPL 2026 season on Friday.

Kavya Maran's SRH will take on RCB in IPL 2026 match on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad team appear destined to play in the Eliminator match in the IPL 2026 season next week as they are unlikely to rise to the top two positions on the Points Table by replacing Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH have an improbable task at hand to qualify in the second place after displacing GT as they take on RCB in match no. 67 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The home team need to beat RCB by a massive margin to pip GT on the basis of superior net run-rate. SRH need to win by 88 runs if they score 220 runs or triumph by 87 runs if they score 200 runs. If they are chasing 150, SRH need to win it around 11.1 to 11.3 overs.

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Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra feels SRH needs to produce something ‘extremely extraordinary’ against RCB. “For Sunrisers Hyderabad to move ahead in the top-two race, it would require something extremely extraordinary. If they bat first and score over 200, they would need to win by a margin of around 85 runs to surpass Gujarat Titans on net run rate, which would also significantly impact RCB’s NRR. And if they are chasing, any target between 160 and 200 would need to be completed in roughly 11 overs. So, while qualification scenarios remain open mathematically, the scale of what’s required is highly improbable,” Chopra said.

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Former India opener Aakash Chopra, complemented Shubman Gill’s GT for their clinical display against CSK. “Gujarat Titans were clinical in every department and showed exactly why they are one of the strongest sides in the tournament. On a surface where batting wasn’t entirely straightforward and there was assistance for the fast bowlers, they still managed to score over 220 against a quality pace attack.

“Their top order once again laid the foundation, while Jos Buttler provided the finishing impetus at the end. Then with the ball, they executed their plans perfectly and completely outplayed Chennai Super Kings. The margin of victory was significant because coming off a loss, they needed to make a strong statement in the race for a top-two finish. With the final also set to be played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will feel even more confident if they can carry this momentum forward,” Chopra added.

JioStar expert and former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher praised Mohammed Siraj for denting CSK’s chase early. “Sanju Samson was probably the one batter who could have posed a real challenge for Gujarat Titans in that chase, so dismissing him first ball was a massive moment in the game. Mohammed Siraj executed his plan perfectly, especially on a red-soil surface where he could pitch the ball up and allow it to swing.

“The line and length were spot on, and he immediately found the edge. That wicket dealt a huge blow to CSK’s hopes because once Samson fell early, they were always going to need something extraordinary to recover from there,” Boucher said.

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