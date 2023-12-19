Home

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL Auction 2024: SRH enter bidding war with six slots to fill and Rs 34 crores in purse.

Dubai: Champions in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad will go into the auction of the IPL 2024 with a purse of Rs 34 crore. SRH have already traded Shahbaz Ahmed from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the expense of left-arm off-spinner Mayank Dagar. The Aiden Makram-led side have retained most of their players but released only a few including Harry Brook and Adil Rashid. They have six slots to fill, out of which three have to be foreigners.

List of Players Bought By Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL Auction 2024

To Be Updated…

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Trades Before IPL Auction 2024

Shahbaz Ahmed (From Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Remaining Purse: Rs 34 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 6 (3 Indian), (3 Overseas)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

