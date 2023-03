Home

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Get SRH's detailed IPL 2023 fixture.

SRH will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals.

SRH IPL 2023 Full Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a new captain in Aiden Markram when they begin their campaign in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 later this month. SRH finshed eighth last season under Kane Williamson.

West Indies legend Brian Lara had replaced Tom Moody as SRH head coach for the IPL 2023 season. Lara was a part of the SRH coach staff last year as a strategic advisor and batting coach. However, following Moody’s departure, Lara was handed the big responsibility.

Placed in Group B, SRH have been clubbed with defending champions Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 2016 champions will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 opener on April 2 at home.

However, SRH might miss Markram in the initial one or two games because of national duty since South Africa will be playing World Cup Super League matches at home. The Proteas will be facing Netherlands on March 31 and April 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Full Match Schedule

April 2 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad – 3:30 PM IST

April 7 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow – 7:30 PM IST

April 9 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM IST

April 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata – 7:30 PM IST

April 18 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM IST

April 21 – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai – 7:30 PM IST

April 24 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM IST

April 29 – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi – 7:30 PM IST

May 4 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM IST

May 7 – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur – 7:30 PM IST

May 13 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants in Hyderabad – 3:30 PM IST

May 15 – Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM IST

May 18 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM IST

May 21 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai – 3:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Full Squad (Team Members)

Abdul Samad

Aiden Markram

Rahul Tripathi

Glenn Phillips

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Umran Malik

Harry Brook

Mayank Agarwal

Heinrich Klaasen

Adil Rashid

Mayank Markande

Vivrant Sharma

Samarth Vyas

Sanvir Singh

Upendra Yadav

Mayank Dagar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Anmolpreet Singh

Akeal Hosein

Abhishek Sharma

Marco Jansen

Washington Sundar

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kartik Tyagi

