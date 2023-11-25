Home

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad's list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Sunrisers Hyderabad would return after a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. SRF finished last in IPL 2023 with only four wins in 14 matches. However, the former champions would like to rise to glory once again.

All 10 teams have to submit their complete list of released and retained players before the retention deadline which is November 26. The Indian Premier League auction is set to take place in Dubai, on December 19.

With 6.65 crores INR in their purse, SRH have a good chance of assembling a good squad. The Hyderabad-based franchise is likely to release star English player Harry Brook from their side. Aiden Markram is likely to take charge of the Orange Army once again.

Another huge name that can leave the Hyderabad side before the much-awaited Auction is Mayank Agarwal. The star opener has failed to bring runs from his bat in the last couple of seasons.

SRH Current Purse – 6.65 crore INR

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Current Squad

SRH – Aiden Markram (Captain), Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik

