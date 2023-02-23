Home

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) New Captain For IPL 2023: Not Mayank Agarwal; Aakash Chopra Votes For Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) New Captain For IPL 2023: Before the announcement happens, ex-India cricketer, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan to pick his new SRH captain. Replying to the fan, he admitted that his vote is with Bhuvneshwar Kumar but also said that Markaram stands a very good chance.

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise announced that they would be revealing the new captain for the upcoming season on Thursday. While all kinds of speculations are being done, the frontrunners to become the new leader are Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markaram, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Before the announcement happens, ex-India cricketer, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan to pick his new SRH captain. Replying to the fan, he admitted that his vote is with Bhuvneshwar Kumar but also said that Markaram stands a very good chance.

“My vote is for Bhuvi. But with the success of #SEC, there’s a very strong case for Markram to become the leader,” Chopra replied to a fan on Twitter.

My vote is for Bhuvi. But with the success of #SEC, there’s a very strong case for Markram to become the leader. https://t.co/fCttPpb6xd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 22, 2023

Having led Sunrisers franchise Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural SA20 league, Markaram stands a solid chance of becoming the new captain.

After releasing Kane Williamson ahead of the auction, the Hyderabad franchise is without a captain. Williamson led the orange army in 2018 in Warner’s absence and also in 2022 when SRH axed Warner. The Australian opener had led the SRH side to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar

