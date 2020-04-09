Joining the coronavirus fight, Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise pledged to donate Rs 10 crore towards coronavirus relief. Also Read - Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Heaps Big Praise on Sachin Tendulkar, Calls India Legend 'The Best Batsman I Ever Saw'

SRH become the third IPL side to make a donation after Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab donated to the PM CARES Fund set up by the government to fight against the pandemic.

"Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona COVID-19 relief measures," the franchise said in its official twitter handle.

Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures. #COVID19 #CoronaUpdate — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2020

The noble initiative was lauded by SRH and Australian opener David Warner, who took to Twitter and reacted.

“How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers,” the Australian tweeted.

How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers https://t.co/bToZNyQNdx — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 9, 2020

Not just the franchises, cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Suresh Raina among others also made monetary contributions, while BCCI donated a whopping Rs 51 crores.

With the pandemic having forced ICC to put all cricketing action on hold, the fate of the cash-rich IPL also hangs in the balance. Looking at the rising coronavirus positive rates in India inching close to the 6000-mark, it is highly unlikely the tournament will take place.