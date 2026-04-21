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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone OUT, Dilshan Madhushanka to…

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone OUT, Dilshan Madhushanka to…

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026: SRH and DC will miss their Australian pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc again as they face off in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

SRH captain Ishan Kishan bats in the nets in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be missing the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins once again as they host Delhi Capitals in match no. 31 of the IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Cummins has arrived in the city last week ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings but is unlikely to feature in their match against DC with Ishan Kishan leading the side once again.

Cummins absence means additional bowling pressure on the likes of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who needed to step up to the challenge as the senior cricketer. While Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain made sparkling debut against Rajasthan Royals, they were put under the hammer against CSK in the last match. Kavya Maran’s side might be tempted to bring in Dilshan Madhushanka to bolster their bowling attack since the Sri Lanka left-arm pacer has joined the squad as replacement for injured Brydon Carse.

“It’s great to see Nitish play the way he’s been playing so far in this IPL. Last year, he probably, by his own admission, didn’t quite play at the level that he would expect. It was a really good learning year for him. But we’ve seen him bounce back early in this edition and hopefully he can maintain that form throughout,” SRH assistant coach James Franklin said about Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

For DC, their skipper Axar Patel had to retire hurt in their last match against RCB with muscle cramps but he should be available to lead the side, according to head coach Hemang Badani. There is also speculation who will be No. 3 batter for Delhi Capitals with Nitish Rana out of the side.

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Experienced Karun Nair or Ashutosh Sharma are battling for the single spot but Prithvi Shaw or Abhishek Porel could also be in contention to come in place of Sameer Rizvi. “He is in a great space. I mean, this format, if somebody has won you two games single-handedly, he has actually got three man-of-the-matches from last year. I don’t think many of you would remember that the last game that he played for us was a man-of-the-match,” DC head coach Hemang Badani said about Rizvi.

Backing our Tigers till the end of time pic.twitter.com/GTc4zYOiZn — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 21, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 31 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone / Dilshan Madushanka, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

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