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SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Will we see Abhishek Sharma vs Digvesh Rathi clash once again?

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Will we see Abhishek Sharma vs Digvesh Rathi clash once again?

Look at the predicted playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

LSG vs SRH IPL 2026 predicted playing XI

The first match of April 5 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad’ performance in their last matches of IPL 2026

Let’s discuss the last game of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Lucknow Super Giants played their last match against Axar Patel’ Delhi Capitals, where they faced a dominating loss, due to some wrong decisions and silly mistakes by LSG players. The franchise had a major setback in batting. Mitchell Marsh and Abdul Samad were the only players who played a crucial role for Lucknow Super Giants in batting, while the other players disappointed their fans with poor performances. However, in the bowling, they dismissed three key players of Delhi Capitals, which gave them a major setback at the beginning. But, after that, they couldn’t show their impact and lost the match by 6 wickets.

Speaking about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performance in the IPL 2026. Till now, they have played two matches in the tournament and won one match out of two. They played their first match against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they suffered a heavy loss. But in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they made a comeback and defeated them by 65 runs. Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen and Jaydev Unadkat were the key players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nitish Kumar Reddy won the Player of the match award for his heroics with the bat and ball as he scored 39 runs off 24 balls, including four fours and one six. In bowling, he took two wickets as he dismissed Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy and helped his side to secure a 65-run victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, David Payne, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat

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Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

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