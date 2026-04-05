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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match No 10 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match No 10 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch, Time & TV Details

Look at the live-streaming details of SRH vs LSG in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 live streaming details

One more exciting day for cricket fans, as on Sunday, we will witness the double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The first match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The second game will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Let’s discuss the last games of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants played their first match against Delhi Capitals, where they suffered a heavy loss, due to some blunders and poor performances. The team struggled in batting as Mitchell Marsh and Abdul Samad were the only batters to score runs, while the whole team disappointed their fans with low scores. Even, captain Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a silly run-out. However, not only this, in the bowling, they troubled Delhi Capitals at the beginning of their innings by taking three wickets. But, after that, they couldn’t show their impact and lost the match by 6 wickets.

Speaking about Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performance in the IPL 2026, they have played two matches throughout the tournament and won one match out of two. They played their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they suffered a dominating loss. But in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they made a comeback and defeated them by 65 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the star player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for heroics with the bat and ball. He scored 39 runs off 24 balls, including four fours and one six. In bowling, he took two wickets as he dismissed Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy and helped his side to secure a 65-run victory.

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 will take place on Sunday, April 5.

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Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 will begin at 3:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

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