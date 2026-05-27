SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Predicted Playing 11: Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja set to…, Harshal Patel In

Rajasthan Royals are dealing with injury issues to Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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SRH opener Travis Head bats in the nets in Mullanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Inaugural Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals are heading into the IPL 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. RR’s biggest cause of concerns are related to their star player Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Riyan Parag and their fitness leading up to the Playoffs match.

Parag has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a few weeks now and himself admitted that he is not fully fit heading into the Eliminator but is unlikely to miss the crucial match. Jadeja, who was traded from Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, is also dealing with a few niggles.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Eliminator: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RR all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from Sri Lanka assured before the Eliminator that both Parag and Jadeja will be available for the contest. “They had some niggles, but they will be fine, hopefully they will be fine,” Shanaka said in the pre-match press conference in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Jadeja didn’t take a heavy workload in the training session in the eve of the match. He took a few throwdowns with only one pad on, and only bowled a few deliveries in the nets.

If Jadeja fails to make it into the Playing 11 for the Eliminator against SRH, then RR have the option of bringing in leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi into the side. Even Parag chose not to exert himself throughout the training session.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli rises to 4th, Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at top

Pat Cummins-led SRH, on the other hand, don’t have any injury concerns to deal with. They might want to retain experienced all-rounder Harshal Patel in the side. Harshal, who was retained for Rs 8 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, was part of the playing 11 in SRH’s last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It will be interesting to see if Harshal will be preferred over youngster Praful Hinge for the crucial Eliminator match on Wednesday. Hinge had dismissed dangerous RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when the two sides had faced off in the league stages. Sooryavanshi is the leading run-getter for RR in the season with 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of over 232.2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Eliminator match Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel/ Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma