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SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer IN, Phil Salt OUT

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer IN, Phil Salt OUT

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will be back in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday after missing the last game.

SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan bats in the nets in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru may ring in some changes ahead of their final league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. RCB was led by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in the last match against Punjab Kings after skipper Rajat Patidar suffered an injury before the clash in Dharamshala.

However, in what will be good news for the defending champions, Patidar took part in a full training session and will be available for the clash against SRH on Friday evening. The Madhya Pradesh will be definitely back to take charge of the side ahead of the Playoffs starting next week.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

“Rajat’s good to go. We were cautious and didn’t take any risks with him. We thought we’d give him a little bit longer to recover and rest, but he’s here, he’s practicing and he’s good to go,” RCB’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said about Patidar.

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Patidar had been replaced by MP all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer at the no. 4 position in the batting order, where he came up with a brilliant 73 not out. With Iyer in fine form, the only way to accommodate him in the batting order will be to drop England all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

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Bethell has been opening the innings with Virat Kohli in the absence of Phil Salt, who had injured his finger. Salt has now returned home to England to recover from the injury but is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the Playoffs stages.

The England wicketkeeper and opener will be unavailable once again vs SRH which means Romario Shepherd will be able to retain his spot in the middle-order in spite of a modest season so far.

Pat Cummins-led SRH, on the other hand, don’t have any injury concerns in the side. They will be full of confidence heading into this match after a win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Australian opener Travis Head and Bihar pacer Sakib Hussain could be straight swaps as Impact Player for the clash against RCB.

, : No room for complacency as the boys trained hard for two full days ahead of our final league stage match against SRH. This is @bigbasket_com… pic.twitter.com/Wbi6DgOuO4 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

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