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Sunrisers Hyderabads batting line-up set to dominate RCB in the IPL 2026 opener as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan...

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting line-up set to dominate RCB in the IPL 2026 opener as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan…

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to dominate RCB in the IPL 2026 opening match after Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's heroics.

Abhishek and Ishan's heroics ahead of IPL 2026

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28 at Bengaluru.

Abhishek Sharma smashes 94 runs off 42 balls in SRH practice game

Ahead of the tournament, there was a practice match played between SRH A and SRH B. Where star Indian player and one of the dangerous batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma, is known for his impressive batting performance and hard hitting, scored 94 runs off 42 balls for SRH A and missed the century by 6 runs.

Jaydev Unadkat picks up five-wicket haul

SRH, batting first, posted 253 for 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen scored 49 runs off 31 balls. Uncapped Indian player Salil Arora scored 47 runs off 16 balls. SRH A batted for 21 overs. Jaydev Unadkat took 5 wickets for 48 runs in 5 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy took three wickets.

Ishan Kishan shines with the bat

Speaking about SRH B batting performance, they showcased a great batting performance, scoring 282 runs for 9 wickets. Star Indian player Ishan Kishan scored 72 runs off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Salil Arora scored 56 runs off 26 balls. Harsh Dubey smashed 37 runs off 14 balls. However, Harshal Patel took 3 wickets for 45 runs in 4 overs.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad is ready to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28

After the great performance in the practice session. Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face defending champions Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28 at Bengaluru. Star Indian batter, Ishan Kishan will lead the franchise for a few matches of the tournament as Pat Cummins is not fully fit. The reason behind giving captaincy to Ishan Kishan would be his captaincy stats as he helped Jharkhand to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Not only this, he was the second-highest run-scorer for India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra

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