SUP vs VEL Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Supernovas vs Velocity Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SUP vs VEL at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Top women cricketers from India, England, South Africa, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will be in action in the Women's T20 Challenge that starts from November 4.

The four-match tournament will see three teams taking part including defending champions Supernovas, last year's runners-up Velocity and Trailblazer. The summit clash will be played on November 9.

The Supernovas, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been invincible so far winning the previous two editions. They will kickstart the tournament facing Mithali Raj's Velocity in a repeat of last year's final eyeing a third title on the trot.

SUP vs VEL Match Details

TOSS: The Women’s T20 Challenge match toss between Supernovas vs Velocity will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 4.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SUP vs VEL My Dream11 Team

Chamari Atapattu (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-captain), Shikha Pandey, Sune Luus, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Jahanara Alam, Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma

SUP vs VEL Probable Playing XIs

Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayobanga Khaka

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (captain), Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht

SUP vs VEL Full Squads

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wk), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam, Manali Dakshini, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Meghna Singh, Anagha Murali

