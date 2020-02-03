Kansas City Chiefs have beat San Fransico 49ers 31-20 to win the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

This is Kansas City’s first title win 50 years as they overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Quarterback and game MVP Patrick Mahomes led his team with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and then went on to defend not allowing San Fransico 49ers to score in the last 15 minutes.

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL).

The Boston / New England Patriots are the most successful franchise in the league’s history with six wins and 11 finals appearances, followed by Pittsburgh Steelers who also have won the title six times and have made it to the finals eight times. With this win, Kansas City becomes only the 23th team in history to claim the title more than once.

Mahomes, 24, also becomes only the third quarterback after the legendary Tom Brady of New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger of Pittsburgh Steelers to hols aloft the Lombardi Trophy before the age of 24.

“We never lost faith. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we found a way to win in the end,” Mahomes, who was named Most Valuable Player, said in a TV interview.

“It was a tough loss and it hurts everybody in that room losing,” said Kyle Shanahan, coach of the 49ers. “We had opportunities to win and came up short. They were better than us today, we can deal with that but we’re obviously disappointed.”