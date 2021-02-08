Tom Brady starred as Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 39-9 to win Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Brady was the star of the night as he won a record-extending seventh Super Bowl Championship, his first after leaving New England Patriots with whom he won six Vincent Lomdardi Trophy during a storied two-decade long stint. Also Read - Live Streaming Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Preview - All You Need to Know About Super Bowl LV 2021

The 43-year-old quarterback, expectedly, was chosen as the MVP of the final as he outgunned Patrick Mahomes, the 25-year-old heir apparent to Brady who was nursing an injured toe. This is the fifth time that Brady has been declared as the MVP after completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns 11 months after joining Buccaneers. Also Read - NFL Legend Tom Brady Kicked Out of Park in Florida Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

“We’re coming back,” Brady said at the trophy presentation ceremony. “I’m so proud of all these guys out here, everything we dealt with all year. We had a rough month of November but B.A. (Bruce Arians) had all the confidence in us, the team had a lot of confidence. We came together at the right time. I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best at the end of the year.” Also Read - Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Fransico 49ers 31-20 to Claim The Lombardi Trophy

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his “heart goes out” to all those who were involved in last week’s multi-vehicle crash involving his son that left a a five-year-old girl with life threatening injuries.

“My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular, the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Andy Reid said after the contest. “Listen, it’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. So, the questions that you have, I’m gonna have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”