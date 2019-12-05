Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake met legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar at his residence here on Wednesday.

Blake, who is in Mumbai to promote the Road Safety World Series, took to Twitter to inform about the meeting and posted a picture with the master blaster.

“Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai. @rsworldseries @sachin_rt,” Blake, who has two Olympic gold medals and as many silvers to his credit, wrote on the microblogging site along with a picture with Tendulkar.

The 29-year-old Jamaican sprinter has already made it clear he was eyeing gold in the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Jamaica’s Blake is in India to promote the Road Safety World Series — a T20 cricket event which will be played between former international cricketers of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Blake, one of the favourites to win gold in 100m and 200m events at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, will arrive in India during the first week of December to undertake various activities to create awareness towards road safety in the country where around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in road accidents every year.

Blake was shocked when he heard that one person dies every four minutes in India and out of every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. “I have heard a lot about India and I always wanted to visit this wonderful country. I should thank the Road Safety World Series team for making this happen. I am aware about the number of deaths due to road accidents in India, I am also aware of cricket’s popularity in the country and how the fans idolise cricketers here. The Road Safety World Series is such a wonderful initiative — integrating sports with a noble cause to save human lives. I was blown away the moment I heard about it! Hats off to the organizers for coming up with such a concept,” he said.