In what is being labelled as a path-breaking move in the world of football, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus are among the leading members of the new league. The European Super League has officially been announced on Sunday. While Real Madrid is one of the founding members of the breakaway league, club president Florentino Perez is reportedly the man responsible for this project and first chairman of the competition.

"We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the first chairman of the Super League.

The move would actually threaten the established UEFA Champions League and hence the authorities are against the move. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued statements condemning the move.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. That is not all, three more clubs are expected to join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

Meanwhile, FIFA has already expressed its “disapproval to a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside of the international football structures”.

Competition Format

The competition would have 20 participating clubs with 15 Founding Clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.