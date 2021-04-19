Terming it as ‘war on football’, former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand feels ’embarrassed’ that the Red Devils are a part of the breakaway Super League. Calling it a disgrace to football, Ferdinand revealed breaking away from the Champions League is a bizarre call that has been taken by the people at the top “who are making decisions without thinking about anything other than their pockets”. Also Read - Super League: Real Madrid, Manchester United, And Juventus Among 12 Clubs; UEFA, FIFA Disapprove Proposal

"I think this breakaway group of teams, this is a war on football. It's a disgrace. It's embarrassing. And it goes against everything football is about. It's a closed shop for these bigwigs and it's completely and utterly only about one thing and that's money. The rich are getting richer and the others are not even being considered," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

Calling it a 'disgrace', Ferdinand also reckoned there is no consideration for the history of the game. Given that the world is reeling under the pandemic, he also questioned the timing of going ahead with this new plan.

“There’s no consideration for the history, for the people in the different parts of the pyramid below the top, top teams that they’re trying to separate from. It’s a disgrace, I can’t believe it. How have they got the audacity to do it in the climate we’re in at the moment with the pandemic around the world?

While Real Madrid is one of the founding members of the breakaway league and club president Florentino Perez is reportedly the man responsible for this project and first chairman of the competition.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. That is not all, three more clubs are expected to join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.