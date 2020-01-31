New Zealand’s horrid run in Super Over‘s continued as they lost yet another against India during the fourth T20I at Wellington on Friday. Batting first, India scored 165 for eight in their 20 overs. The Blackcaps were in control of the chase throughout but somehow lost the plot in the backend.

Needing seven to win from the last over, India gave Shardul Thakur the responsibility to defend that and make a match out of it.

The hosts crumbled as they lost four wickets – three picked by Thakur and one was a runout.

All they could score was six runs which meant there was another Super Over. In the Super Over, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was trusted to bowl those six balls. He did a fairly good job as he conceded 13 runs and picked up a wicket.

Needing 14 to win, in-form KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli walked out to bat with 14 to get. Rahul got things started with a six off the very first ball from New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee. He hit a pull shot over short fine leg to pick up a boundary and bring the target within reach. Off the third ball, he was dismissed trying to finish the game.

Eventually, Kohli hit the winning runs as India won with a ball to spare.

This was also New Zealand’s fifth loss in six T20I games and their third loss in the last two months. On the other hand, India has been in a Super Over situation on two occasions and won on both. Both have happened on this tour.

In the last game after the Kiwis lost, Blackcaps regular skipper Kane Williamson said that he was not in favour of Super Overs.

It can surely not get worse for the hosts. In the meanwhile, India has taken a four-nil lead in the five-match T20I series.