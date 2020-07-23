Supercar driver Renee Gracie – who decided to quit the sport to join the adult industry to increase her earnings – has made a U-turn and now has expressed her desire to get back to racing. The first Australian full-time woman to become a supercar racer in an interview said she wants to make a comeback but is skeptical about her acceptance among her fans. Also Read - Marc Marquez Wins 10th title of 2019 MotoGP Season

She believes her fans may not want to see her again and said that she is not ready to deal with that pressure as she now has a career outside the sport.

"I don't think they would want me back. I don't need that pressure because I have a career outside racing now. I will be doing it for enjoyment and fun. I have been watching the races and keeping up to date with it," she told News Corp.

In an earlier interview, she said that she had the support of her parents to join the adult industry. She also had revealed that after she joined the adult industry her finances were taken care off and her father was proud of it.

“Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it. I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success,” she had said The Daily Telegraph.