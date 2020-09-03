Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Surrey vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s DER vs LEI at Kennington Oval, London: In another South Group clash of English T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday evening, bottom-placed Surrey will take on third-placed Hampshire at the Kennington Oval, London. The English T20 Blast SUR vs HAM match will commence at 11 PM IST – September 3. In their last match, Hampshire beat Essex by five wickets with one ball to spare. Mason Crane was the stand-out performer in that encounter. He finished his bowling figure with 4 for 18 in his four overs. On the other hand, Surrey are yet to secure a win in this year’s edition of T20 Blast. Star opener Hashim Amla set the stage in their last match after scoring a 75-run innings to post 161. But Surrey’s bowling attack was too weak for the Kent, who chased the total down by 5 wickets. Also Read - MID vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Middlesex vs Essex T20 Match at Lord’s, London 10.45 PM IST September 3

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Surrey and Hampshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST). Also Read - LAT vs ADR Dream11 Team Prediction Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Latvia vs Andorra Matchday 1 at Daugava Stadium, Riga 9.30 PM IST September 3

Time: 11 PM IST Also Read - JAM vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST September 3

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Hashim Amla (C), Rory Burns (VC), Sam Northeast, George Munsey, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Gus Atkinson, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Mason Crane

SUR vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty.

Hampshire: Sam Northeast (C), Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, George Munsey, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Joe Weatherley, Ryan Stevenson.

SUR vs HAM Squads

Surrey: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn, Reece Topley, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman.

Hampshire: George Munsey, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, Ryan Stevenson, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, Bradley Wheal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUR Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Surrey Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.