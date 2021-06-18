SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Surrey vs Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SUR vs HAM at Kennington Oval: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Surrey will lock horns with the Hampshire at the Kennington Oval on Friday. The English T20 Blast SUR vs HAM match will start at 11 PM IST – June 18. Surrey are coming into this match after their last encounter was stopped midway due to rain and couldn't be completed. Hampshire, on the other hand, are seventh in the T20 blast points table, having lost three of their four fixtures. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and will start today's T20 Blast match as underdog. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SUR vs HAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SUR vs HAM Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Surrey vs Hampshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Hampshire and Surrey will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval.

SUR vs HAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jamie Smith, Tom Alsop

Batsmen – Jason Roy, D’Arcy Short (VC), Will Jacks, James Vince

All-rounders – Sam Curran (C), Jordan Clark

Bowlers – Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Daniel Moriarty

SUR vs HAM Probable Playing 11s

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty.

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal.

SUR vs HAM Squads

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Hashim Amla, Matt Dunn, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes.

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland, Scott Currie.

