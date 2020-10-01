SUR vs KET Dream11 Tips And Predictions

#Sussex vs Lancashire

#Surrey vs Kent

#Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

#Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3.

You can check the SUR vs KET Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Surrey and Kent will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London



SUR vs KET My Dream11 Team

Laurie Evans (captain), Zak Crawley (vice-captain), Daniel Moriarty, Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Imran Qayyum, Alex Blake, Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett, Fred Klaassen

SUR vs KET Squads

Surrey: Jamie Overton, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith (wk), Gareth Batty (captain), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Foakes, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Matt Dunn, Hashim Amla

Kent: Alex Blake, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (wk/captain), Tim Groenewald, Calum Haggett, Marcus ORiordan, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Jordan Cox

