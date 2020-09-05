Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Surrey vs Middlesex Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SUR vs MID at Kennington Oval, London: In another South Group clash of English T20 Blast 2020 on Saturday evening, Surrey will take on Middlesex at the Kennington Oval, London. The English T20 Blast SUR vs MID match will commence at 11.10 PM IST – September 5. Surrey will be aiming to make it two in two on Saturday when they take on Middlesex before the T20 Blast takes a break. Both Surrey and Middlesex finally registered their first win of the blast in their previous matches. The run of results have been exactly the same for both sides giving all us fans a hint of what is to be expected in SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction. A win is as crucial as it gets for both as any other result could take them to the bottom half of North Group's table. Both sides are a point adrift Kent at the top of North Group table, who take on Essex at the same venue earlier in the day. A win will take them to the top of the table if Kent fail to take all two points on offer against Essex.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Surrey and Middlesex will take place at 10.40 PM (IST).

Time: 11.10 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Stephen Eskinazi (C), Ben Foakes (VC), Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans

All-rounders – Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson

Bowlers – Gareth Batty, Matt Dunn, Steven Finn, Tom Helm

SUR vs MID Probable Playing XIs

Surrey: G Batty (C), B Foakes (WK), H Amla, J Smith/W Jacks, L Evans, S Borthwick, R Burns, G Atkinson, J Overton, J Taylor, R Topley.

Middlesex: S Finn (C), J Simpson (WK), S Eskinazi, M Holden, M Andersson, J Cracknell/J Davies, D Lincoln, J Harris, T Helm, N Sowter, M Cummins.

SUR vs MID Squads

Surrey: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn, Reece Topley, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman.

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Steven Finn (C), Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, James Harris.

