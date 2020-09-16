Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Surrey vs Sussex Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SUR vs SUS at Kennington Oval, London: In another South Group clash of English T20 Blast 2020 on Wednesday evening, Surrey will take on Sussex at the Kennington Oval, London. The English T20 Blast SUR vs SUS match will commence at 11 PM IST – September 16. Both Surrey and Sussex are inside in the top-three positions of the South Group and are very much in contention for a place in the playoffs. Surrey are currently leading the points table with four wins from seven matches and is in a comfortable position to nail a spot in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Sussex are occupying the third spot the points table and very much in the running to seal a berth in the knockout round. This is their first clash in the tournament against their rivals after the earlier match between these groups was washed out due to rain.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Surrey and Sussex will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – September 16.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Foakes

Batsmen – Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Luke Wright

All-rounders – Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese

Bowlers – James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Danny Briggs, Ollie Robinson

SUR vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Surrey: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Rory Burns, Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben Foakes (WK), James Taylor, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Gareth Batty.

Sussex: Luke Wright, Harry Finch, Calum MacLeod, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown (WK), Philip Salt, Danny Briggs, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills.

SUR vs SUS Squads

Surrey: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Rikki Clarke, Liam Plunkett.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Aaron Thomason, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ben Brown (wk), Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Jack Carson, Stuart Meaker, Philip Salt.

