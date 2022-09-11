New Delhi: Naseem Shah is arguably the best performing teenagers in this year’s Asia Cup 2022 and has played an integral part not only with the ball, but with the bat as well in Pakistan’s road to the Final.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela BREAKS Silence on Naseem Shah's 'Don't Know Her' Statement'; IG Story Goes VIRAL

Shah’s brilliant 14(4), which included two back to back sixes against Afghanistan at the death saved Pakistan’s blushes from the jaws of defeat and earned the praise of pundits and celebrities all around the world, which also includes Indian actress Surbhi Jyoti. Also Read - PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India And Pakistan

Surbhi took to twitter after the teenager’s brilliant performance and wrote that he is a ‘gem’ of Pakistan. Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 11 Sunday

‘Pakistan has definitely got a gem…#NaseemShah #AsiaCup2022’, Jyoti posted on the social media site.

The 19-year old came in the spotlight in the Asia Cup, when a fan-made edit of the pacer with another Indian actress Urvashi Rautela was shared by the actress herself on Instagram and as a result it created a big buzz on social media. Even though the actress later issued a statement on Insta, that her social media team shared a number of ‘cute’ edits of her without any knowledge of other people involved. She has further requested the media not to escalate with it.

Shah on the other hand said that she is not aware of who Urvashi Rautela is.

“I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the 19-year-old when asked about Urvashi’s statement.